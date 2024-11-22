Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 49,501.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,664,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,387,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.33.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.2 %

MUSA opened at $531.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.92. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $552.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.61 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

