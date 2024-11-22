Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 206 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $361.14 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $291.98 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.61 and a 200 day moving average of $396.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.