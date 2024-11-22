Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 77,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INVH opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

