Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $18,904,500.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. This trade represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Datadog Stock Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ DDOG opened at $143.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.54, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.78. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $145.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
