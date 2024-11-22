Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $18,904,500.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. This trade represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $143.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.54, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.78. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $145.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

