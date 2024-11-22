iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,266.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USHY opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

