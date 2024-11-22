PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $16.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

