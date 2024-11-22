PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,226,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

