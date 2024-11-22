Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,980 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

CNQ stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

