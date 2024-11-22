HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $95,882,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,493,000 after buying an additional 148,092 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 138.0% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $332.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

