Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Insulet by 4.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

