iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 9,783.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,893 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,236.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

