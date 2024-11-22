PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 53,325 Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 11.82% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $41.67 on Friday. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.