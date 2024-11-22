Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 581.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 409,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after buying an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 265,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 140.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 256,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after acquiring an additional 227,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.56 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.