PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,407,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $65.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

