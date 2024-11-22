Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,460 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,460 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.