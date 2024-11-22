PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,061 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after acquiring an additional 228,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,415 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 953,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 154,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $8,796,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $73.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

