Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

