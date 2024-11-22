monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in monday.com by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

Shares of MNDY opened at $276.26 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 673.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

