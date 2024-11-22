328,102 Shares in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 5.05% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $60.11 on Friday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

