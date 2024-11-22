Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $25,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,501.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 759.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.