47,140 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,140 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $60.24 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,462.50. The trade was a 57.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,450. This represents a 1.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

