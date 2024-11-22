B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 86,089 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 77.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,040,950.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,557.40. This trade represents a 25.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 256,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $7,459,100.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,335,313.10. This trade represents a 30.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,693 shares of company stock worth $10,964,251. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.47 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

