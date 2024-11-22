Comparing Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A The9 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Core Scientific and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 13 1 3.07 The9 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than The9.

0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and The9″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million 9.75 -$1.51 billion ($5.41) -3.24 The9 $25.22 million 3.80 $2.82 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Summary

Core Scientific beats The9 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

