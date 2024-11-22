Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $45.57 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

