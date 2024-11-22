PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 106,852 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after acquiring an additional 302,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCLT opened at $76.60 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

