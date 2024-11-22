PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 24,404 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.95% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $22,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $41,479,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 64,451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

XAR stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $175.28.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

