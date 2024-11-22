Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) & Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Head to Head Contrast

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) and Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bionomics and Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionomics N/A N/A N/A Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,087.92% -806.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bionomics and Telomir Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telomir Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bionomics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,778.73%. Given Bionomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bionomics is more favorable than Telomir Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Bionomics and Telomir Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionomics $10,000.00 481.32 -$15.49 million N/A N/A Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.07 million N/A N/A

Telomir Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Bionomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Bionomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bionomics beats Telomir Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. It also develops BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that has completed phase 1 clinical trial that targets cancer stem cells; and BNC105, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of refractory colorectal cancer and phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company has a collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to identify novel a7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor PAMs suitable for the treatment of cognitive disorder. Bionomics Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Eastwood, Australia.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems. The company was formerly known as Metallo Therapies Inc. and changed its name to Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2022. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

