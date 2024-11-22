Reviewing China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and China Dongsheng International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eterna Therapeutics $70,000.00 42.51 -$21.67 million ($8.31) -0.07 China Dongsheng International N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

China Dongsheng International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eterna Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dongsheng International has a beta of 15.42, indicating that its stock price is 1,442% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eterna Therapeutics -7,513.88% -1,466.71% -117.48% China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of China Dongsheng International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Dongsheng International beats Eterna Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About China Dongsheng International

China Dongsheng International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium. It holds an 80% interest in the Titan Projects located in Tanzania; and has right to earn 60% interest in the West End Lithium Project near Tonopah Nevada. China Dongsheng International, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

