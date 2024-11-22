Financial Comparison: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 2.22% 10.62% 5.14% Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 19.41% 12.72% 8.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $5.20 billion N/A $38.39 million $0.21 31.19 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $1.01 billion 3.98 $182.29 million $0.64 18.67

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberAgent. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Summary

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beats CyberAgent on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

