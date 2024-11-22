Reviewing Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) and Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) and Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Todos Medical and Perspective Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.02 -$43.31 million N/A N/A Perspective Therapeutics $1.43 million 142.27 -$46.51 million N/A N/A

Todos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Perspective Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perspective Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Todos Medical and Perspective Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 573.94%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Todos Medical and Perspective Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A Perspective Therapeutics -4,096.66% -27.40% -23.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Todos Medical has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats Todos Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Medical



Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Perspective Therapeutics



Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of [212Pb] VMT01 in combination with nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans. The company was formerly known as Isoray, Inc. and changed its name to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2022. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

