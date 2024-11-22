United Community Banks (UCB) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Community Banks to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Community Banks and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Community Banks Competitors 1998 10653 7335 336 2.30

Profitability

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.47%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.09%. Given United Community Banks’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares United Community Banks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 13.04% 8.36% 0.99% United Community Banks Competitors 16.84% 9.85% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $1.31 billion $187.54 million 21.51 United Community Banks Competitors $1.97 billion $335.45 million 17.01

United Community Banks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks. United Community Banks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. United Community Banks pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks rivals beat United Community Banks on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; treasury management; credit cards; payment and commerce solution, equipment finance, investment advisory, and other related financial services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

