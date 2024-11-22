Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

