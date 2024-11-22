Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

MHK opened at $137.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

