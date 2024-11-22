Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 145,948 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $228,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 20.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 70,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.