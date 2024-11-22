Pathstone Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

