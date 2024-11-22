Quest Partners LLC Invests $784,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Amentum Price Performance

NYSE AMTM opened at $24.89 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $34.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

