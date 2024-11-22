Swiss National Bank Has $24.32 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.