Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $532,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $174.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,749.60 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

