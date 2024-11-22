Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

