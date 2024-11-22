Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.06% of Ballard Power Systems worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 565,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 84.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

