Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,726 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

