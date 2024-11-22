B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $2.49 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

