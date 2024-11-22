Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $432,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

