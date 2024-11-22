Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $390,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,965,000 after purchasing an additional 148,431 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,569,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $472.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $489.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.