B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,615,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $62,670,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,774,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,947,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,212,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.74 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

