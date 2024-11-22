Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
