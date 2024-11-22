Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,804 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,433,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,744,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 503,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

OXY opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

