Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $678,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 231,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,969,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,034,249. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.54.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $314.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

