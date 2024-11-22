B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.44 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 513,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dover by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $137.73 and a 12 month high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.27.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

