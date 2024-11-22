nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 22.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 94.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,623.40. The trade was a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,316 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

